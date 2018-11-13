Police look for armed suspects in Las Vegas Auto Zone robbery

Las Vegas police are looking for two men who robbed an auto supply store Monday evening in the northwest valley.

(Google)

Two armed black men approached the manager of Auto Zone who was talking to a customer outside the business at 6770 Sky Pointe Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The suspects ordered the two inside the business. The manager complied but the customer fled on foot toward a nearby neighborhood.

Once inside, the manager was ordered to open the cash register and hand over the cash, which he did, Gordon said.

The two suspects then fled out the front doors and headed east.

About 30 minutes earlier, a Subway had been robbed by two armed black men.

Gordon could not confirm if the two robberies are related.

Robbery detectives are investigating and the suspect remain at-large.