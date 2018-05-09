Police look for man who tried to rob Las Vegas massage business

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who tried to rob employees at a Spring Valley massage business.

Las Vegas police are looking for this man who is suspected of trying to rob a central Las Vegas massage business. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On April 25 an armed man walked into Castle Spa & Massage, 5890 W. Spring Mountain Road near Jones Boulevard, and tried to enter the employee area of the business.

The man drew a gun, and police said it appeared he was trying to rob the employees. Police said the man was “denied entry” and fled the scene in a small, dark-colored SUV.

Police described the would-be robber as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, and about 170-180 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.