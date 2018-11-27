Police look for suspect in 2 east Las Vegas robberies

Las Vegas police are looking a man who robbed two businesses on the morning of Nov. 1 in the east valley.

Las Vegas police are looking for this man, who they say robbed two east Las Vegas businesses on Nov. 1. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The suspect walked into two businesses bwteen 6 a.m and 6:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Mountain Vista, simulated he had a weapon and demanded money.

No injuries were reported, according to a release.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, 5-feet-7 inches to 5-feet-10 inches tall, with sort back hair. At the time of he robbery, he was wearing a Nevada hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.