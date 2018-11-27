Police look for suspect in 2 east Las Vegas robberies

Las Vegas police are looking a man who robbed two businesses on the morning of Nov. 1 in the east valley.
The suspect walked into two businesses bwteen 6 a.m and 6:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Mountain Vista, simulated he had a weapon and demanded money.
No injuries were reported, according to a release.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, 5-feet-7 inches to 5-feet-10 inches tall, with sort back hair. At the time of he robbery, he was wearing a Nevada hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.