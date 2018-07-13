Police look for suspect in central Las Vegas Jack in Box robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a fast food restaurant Monday in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Police)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a fast food restaurant Monday in the central valley.

Just before 6 p.m. a man walked into a Jack in the Box at 3790 E. Tropicana Ave., near Sandhill Road, and demanded money from the register, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He then lifted up his shirt and showed the employee a gun tucked into his waistband, police said. The cashier handed over the money and the man fled.

The robber is between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 with a medium build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and white pants with a gray baseball hat and prescription glasses, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.