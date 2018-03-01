Police look for suspect in central Las Vegas smoke shop robbery

Police are searching for a man who robbed a central valley smoke shop and used pepper spray on a clerk.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

On Feb. 24 a man walked into a smoke shop on the 1800 block of Tropicana Avenue, near Spencer Street, and started stealing cigarettes, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He began fighting with a clerk and used pepper spray, police said, but the clerk was not injured.

Police said the robber was in his early or mid-20s, between 5-foot-10 and six feet tall with a thin build, and wore a black hoodie, blue jeans and a red backpack during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

