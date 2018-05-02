Police look for suspects in cellphone store robberies

Police are searching for three men involved in a series of cellphone store robberies in Las Vegas and Henderson.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

The robberies all happened during April, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. All involved three men who entered the stores and ripped phones from display counters, sometimes using wire cutters.

The robbers are all 18-26 years old, between 5-foot-7 and six feet tall and weight about 160-200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies or the robbers can contact the Metro’s organized retail theft section at 702-828-2774.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.