Robberies

Police look for woman who allegedly choked employee in Las Vegas robbery

Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who is accused of atta ...
Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who is accused of attacking an employee during a robbery at a business near the 100 block of North Nellis Boulevard Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department)
May 22, 2025 - 7:29 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of attacking an employee during a robbery at a business.

According to police, the incident occurred at 4:50 p.m. Saturday at a business near the 100 block of North Nellis Boulevard in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police said that the woman, who was allegedly stealing merchandise, punched and choked a store employee when she was confronted.

The woman then fled the business, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

