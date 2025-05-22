Police look for woman who allegedly choked employee in Las Vegas robbery
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of attacking an employee during a robbery at a business.
According to police, the incident occurred at 4:50 p.m. Saturday at a business near the 100 block of North Nellis Boulevard in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Police said that the woman, who was allegedly stealing merchandise, punched and choked a store employee when she was confronted.
The woman then fled the business, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.