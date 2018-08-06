Police looking for 2 men who robbed central Las Vegas store

Two men walked into Auntee M’s Market, 4275 Arville St., near Flamingo Road, then showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a central valley convenience store at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

About 1:30 a.m. two men walked into Auntee M’s Market, 4275 Arville St., near Flamingo Road, then showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. No one was injured and the robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

One of the robbers is between 40-50 years old and about 5-foot-9. He wore a grean shirt with a white graphic and jean shorts during the robbery. The other man is between 20-30 years old and also about 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing a white sweater and sweatpants with a gray baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the two men can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

4275 Arville St. Las Vegas, Nevada