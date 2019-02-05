Police looking for 2 women wanted in central Las Vegas robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for two women suspected of robbing a business in central Las Vegas in January.

The robbery happened on Jan. 25 at a business on the 3500 block of West Sahara Avenue near South Valley View Boulevard. Police said an armed woman entered the business and threatened the clerk with the firearm, demanding money from the register.

The armed woman is described as 25 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-4-inches tall with dark brown or red hair but known to wear wigs and wearing black-rimmed glasses. The second woman is believed to be an accomplice in the robbery, according to police.

No one was injured in result of the robbery. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3336, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

