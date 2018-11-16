Police looking for armed robbery suspect in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery in the west valley Thursday morning.

Police are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery in the 4300 block of South Decatur Boulevard on Thursday morning. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery in the 4300 block of South Decatur Boulevard on Thursday morning. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery in the west Las Vegas Valley on Thursday morning.

At about 9:25 a.m. Thursday a man with a handgun entered a business in the 4300 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Flamingo Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man demanded money, took it from a victim and fled the area. No one was injured, police said.

It was unclear if the victim was an employee or a customer of the business.

Police believe the suspect stands 6 feet tall, has a medium build and is between the ages of 20 and 30. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

4300 South Decatur Boulevard,Las Vegas, NV