Police looking for man connected to armed robbery in northwest Las Vegas

Police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a July 15 armed robbery at a business in the northwestern valley.

Police are looking for a man in connection with a July 15 armed robbery at a business on the 5400 block of Vegas Drive. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The robbery occurred about 11 a.m. on the 5400 block of Vegas Drive. An undisclosed amount of money was taken, police said.

Police described the robber as a black man about 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, and wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

5400 block of Vegas Drive, Las Vegas, NV