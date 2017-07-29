ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Police looking for man connected to armed robbery in northwest Las Vegas

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2017 - 7:35 pm
 

Police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a July 15 armed robbery at a business in the northwestern valley.

The robbery occurred about 11 a.m. on the 5400 block of Vegas Drive. An undisclosed amount of money was taken, police said.

Police described the robber as a black man about 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, and wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

News Headlines
