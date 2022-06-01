90°F
Police looking for man connected to Las Vegas bar robbery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2022 - 3:35 pm
 
(Metropolitan Police Department)
(Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man connected to a robbery at a bar Tuesday.

The theft occurred just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of South Decatur Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. He pulled a handgun and demanded money from the victim, the release said.

He is described as a person with a thin build, between 5-foot-7 and 5-9.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

THE LATEST