Police looking for man in armed robbery at Las Vegas business

Police are seeking to identify a man caught on camera during an armed robbery at a retail store Saturday.

Las Vegas police were called to a retail business on the 2100 block of North Rainbow Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. Saturday after a man flashed a handgun and threatened to shoot employees while stealing merchandise, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man is described as white, weighing 200 pounds, and standing between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, surgical mask, black jacket, white T-shirt, gray athletic shorts, black leggings and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

