Police looking for man suspected in string of business robberies
Police said the man has entered at least six businesses in the southeast and central valley, flashed a gun and demanded money.
Police are looking for a man suspected of multiple armed robberies across Las Vegas this month.
The robber was described as a Black man in his 20s, standing between 5 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, ripped jeans and black and white shoes.
Police said the man has entered at least six businesses in the southeast and central valley, flashed a gun and demanded money.
One of the robberies was reported Wednesday at 1:13 a.m. on the 3200 block of Fremont Street, a convenience store connected to a gas station near East St. Louis Avenue.
Anyone with information may call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.