Police looking for man suspected in string of business robberies

Police said the man has entered at least six businesses in the southeast and central valley, flashed a gun and demanded money.

Police are seeking this man in connection to a series of armed robberies across the Las Vegas Valley committed in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for a man suspected of multiple armed robberies across Las Vegas this month.

The robber was described as a Black man in his 20s, standing between 5 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, ripped jeans and black and white shoes.

One of the robberies was reported Wednesday at 1:13 a.m. on the 3200 block of Fremont Street, a convenience store connected to a gas station near East St. Louis Avenue.

Anyone with information may call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.

