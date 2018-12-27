Police looking for man wanted in east Las Vegas robbery

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business in the east valley early Christmas morning.

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of Christmas morning robbery. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business in the east valley early Christmas morning.

The robbery happened at a businesses on the 5000 block of South Eastern Avenue, near East Tropicana Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release issued Wednesday. A man is suspected of entering the store at about 2:35 a.m. Tuesday and grabbing merchandise before trying to leave without paying.

A person followed the suspect outside, and the man then pointed a firearm at the victim, police said. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The man was described as about 5-feet, 6-inches tall with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a red stripe, black pants, and black and white shoes, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

5000 South Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV