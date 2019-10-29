Police looking for man who robbed bank in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

A picture of a bank robber taken from a video surveillance camera inside a bank near West Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said in a news release a robbery took place on Saturday about 10:40 a.m.at a bank near West Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Police said a man demanded money from a teller. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was described by police as a black male in his mid-30s, 5-feet-8-inches tall with a thin build. Police did not release the name of the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery section at 702-828-3591. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

