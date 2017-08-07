Police looking for market robbers in west Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a a market on the 7000 block of West Charleston Boulevard late Wednesday.

Robbery suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a west valley market at gunpoint.

Just before midnight Wednesday two men entered a market on the 7000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Both men had handguns and threatened a customer and an employee before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The first man is about 5 feet, 8 inches with a medium build. He wore a black hoodie, blue jean shorts and white socks and shoes during the robbery, police said.

The second man stands about 5-foot-7 and wore a black and red Zoo York hoodie with white pants and shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

7000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas