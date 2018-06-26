Police looking for pair in Las Vegas Valley robberies

Two robbers who recently targeted three Las Vegas businesses remained at large Tuesday and police are asking the public to help identify them.

On Thursday, police said, the suspects hit three businesses across the Las Vegas Valley, using force to obtain “specific undisclosed items.” No one was injured during the robberies, police said.

Police did not release further details.

The first suspect is a Hispanic man between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He is approximately 140 pounds and has brown hair, police said. The second suspect is a 6-foot-tall white man weighing approximately 160 to 170 pounds with curly blond hair. Police said that both suspects are between 20 to 25 years old and were wearing their hair in buns at the time of the robberies.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

