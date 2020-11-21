Police looking for robbery suspect near Summerlin

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a store Friday.

(LVMPD)

Officers were called at 2:10 p.m. to the 2000 block of North Tenaya Way, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, after reports of a robbery, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect is described as a 50- to 65-year-old white man with a gray-and-white beard, last seen wearing a straw hat, sunglasses, a blue button-up shirt, khaki pants and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3591.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.