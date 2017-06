(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a central valley bank Friday.

The suspect is described as a white, middle-aged man about 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair and a gray goatee, and is wearing glasses with white tape on the bridge.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591.

