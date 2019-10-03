Police looking for suspect in downtown Las Vegas bank robbery

Police are searching for an armed man who robbed a branch of the Nevada State Bank in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

About 12:55 p.m., a man with a firearm walked into a business at 230 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release and dispatch logs. The man reportedly pulled out the gun and demanded money.

The man fled with an unknown amount of cash, the release said.

He is believed to be 40 to 50 years old, and about 6 feet tall with a thin build, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sunglasses, a white long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

Anyone with info about the robbery can contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

