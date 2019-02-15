Police looking for suspect in east Las Vegas robbery

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business on the 4800 block of Boulder Highway. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business in the east valley last week.

Officers were called at about 3:20 p.m. Feb. 8 to a business on the 4800 block of Boulder Highway, near East Flamingo Road, after report of a robbery, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

The suspect grabbed items from the business, hid them and left the store without paying, police said. An employee confronted him outside, and the suspect pointed a handgun at the employee before running away.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as standing 5-foot-8, with a medium build and brown dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.