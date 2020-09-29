Police looking for suspect in robbery of Maryland Parkway store

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business this month near downtown.

Police are seeking a man in connection to a robbery Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on the 2000 block of South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police were called at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 18 to a business on the 2000 block of South Maryland Parkway, near East St. Louis Avenue, after a man reportedly “used force” to escape the store without paying for items, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was described as a Black man between 50 and 60 years old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-7 and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white shorts and white and blue shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.

