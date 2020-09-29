93°F
Robberies

Police looking for suspect in robbery of Maryland Parkway store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 4:14 pm
 

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business this month near downtown.

Police were called at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 18 to a business on the 2000 block of South Maryland Parkway, near East St. Louis Avenue, after a man reportedly “used force” to escape the store without paying for items, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was described as a Black man between 50 and 60 years old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-7 and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white shorts and white and blue shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

