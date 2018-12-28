Police looking for suspect in western Las Vegas robberies

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man suspected in a spree of robberies during December in the west valley.

The man is suspected in four robberies at different businesses this month in the western Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday. He stole items from employees before fleeing the businesses in an unknown vehicle, police said.

The man is believed to be in his 30s or 40s and about 6 feet, 1 inch or 6 feet, 2 inches, police said. He was described as bald with a thin to medium build, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white undershirt.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

