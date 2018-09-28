Police looking for suspect who robbed west Las Vegas bank

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a west valley bank at gunpoint Sept. 21.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The armed man walked into a Citibank branch at 8701 W. Sahara Ave., near Durango Drive, just after 10 a.m. and demanded money from a clerk.

He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said, but no one was injured.

The man was between 20-30 years old and about 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He had a thin beard and eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a red shirt and dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

8701 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas