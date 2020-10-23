78°F
Robberies

Police looking for woman after armed Las Vegas robbery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2020 - 4:54 pm
 

Police are looking for a woman who witnesses said pointed a gun at a cashier while demanding money early Friday.

Officers were called about 8 a.m. Friday to a business on the 3800 block of East Sunset Road, near East Sandhill Road, for reports of a woman threatening to shoot an employee as she demanded money, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman was described as about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and about 150 to 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket over a grey hoodie, a blue face mask, gray cotton gloves, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery unit at 702-828-3591.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.

