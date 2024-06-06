94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Police: Man uses iPad as stickup note in Las Vegas bank robberies

Donald Malone (Metropolitan Police Department)
Donald Malone (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Jacob Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man arrested in Las Vegas’ Arts District burglaries
Robbery of letter carrier in northwest Las Vegas investigated
The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/ ...
Las Vegas man arrested in $7M US Treasury check scheme
Lennix Dockery (Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)
Man arrested in connection with LV murder, robbery detained in Idaho
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2024 - 9:14 am
 

Police say a man used an iPad as his stickup note at two bank branches on consecutive days last month in the south central Las Vegas Valley.

Donald Malone, 53, is also a suspect in a bank robbery in Hermit, California, according to the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. He is facing two charges each of robbery and burglary of a business and a charge of attempted robbery, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

On May 29 at Wells Fargo, 2420 E. Sunset Road, a man pulled out an iPad and showed it to a teller. It had a note, which the teller later told police it read, “Give me large bills only, don’t try anything and don’t give any trackers or dye packs.”

The teller hit a silent alarm, and a coworker approached. The man left without getting any money, the report said.

On May 30, a similar event occurred at a US Bank branch inside Smith’s Food and Drug Store, 2385 E. Windmill Lane. A man approached the teller with the iPad, which police said read, “I am heavily armed, don’t move and don’t be suspicious, and to act like nothing is going on.”

The teller opened the register and gave the man $941 inside an envelope, the report said.

Hermit police told Metro that they had identified their suspect as Malone, whose description had matched the suspect in the two robberies in Las Vegas.

Police picked up Malone at a hotel about five miles from the Smith’s.

Malone, who remains in custody on $50,000 bail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 20.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Opera Las Vegas hits high note with 25th anniversary
recommend 2
Suspect in reporter’s killing to appear in court again
recommend 3
Knight moves: Sir Elton commands millions in corporate gig
recommend 4
World’s No. 1 restaurant for 2024 crowned in Las Vegas
recommend 5
The 5 biggest long-shot winners in Belmont Stakes history
recommend 6
Man found dead south of Las Vegas airport possible hit-and-run victim