Police: Man uses iPad as stickup note in Las Vegas bank robberies

Police say a man used an iPad as his stickup note at two bank branches on consecutive days last month in the south central Las Vegas Valley.

Donald Malone, 53, is also a suspect in a bank robbery in Hermit, California, according to the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. He is facing two charges each of robbery and burglary of a business and a charge of attempted robbery, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

On May 29 at Wells Fargo, 2420 E. Sunset Road, a man pulled out an iPad and showed it to a teller. It had a note, which the teller later told police it read, “Give me large bills only, don’t try anything and don’t give any trackers or dye packs.”

The teller hit a silent alarm, and a coworker approached. The man left without getting any money, the report said.

On May 30, a similar event occurred at a US Bank branch inside Smith’s Food and Drug Store, 2385 E. Windmill Lane. A man approached the teller with the iPad, which police said read, “I am heavily armed, don’t move and don’t be suspicious, and to act like nothing is going on.”

The teller opened the register and gave the man $941 inside an envelope, the report said.

Hermit police told Metro that they had identified their suspect as Malone, whose description had matched the suspect in the two robberies in Las Vegas.

Police picked up Malone at a hotel about five miles from the Smith’s.

Malone, who remains in custody on $50,000 bail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 20.

