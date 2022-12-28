Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department says a man used a semi-automatic rifle in an armed robbery Thursday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police are seeking a man in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, on the 800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say a man used a semi-automatic rifle in an armed robbery Thursday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred on the 800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, north of West Charleston Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The man, armed with the rifle, approached the victim and demanded money, police said.

He is 5-feet-8 with a medium build, last seen wearing a rubber mask, sunglasses, green jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

