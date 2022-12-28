64°F
Robberies

Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 1:28 pm
 
Police are seeking a man in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Dec. 22, 202 ...
Police are seeking a man in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, on the 800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say a man used a semi-automatic rifle in an armed robbery Thursday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred on the 800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, north of West Charleston Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The man, armed with the rifle, approached the victim and demanded money, police said.

He is 5-feet-8 with a medium build, last seen wearing a rubber mask, sunglasses, green jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

