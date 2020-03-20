Police probe robbery at Summerlin convenience store

Las Vegas police were investigating a report of a robbery at a Summerlin convenience store early Friday.

Las Vegas police officers investigate what was reported as a robbery at a convenience store on Town Center Drive in Summerlin early Friday, March 20, 2020. Police later said the incident appeared to have been a theft situation. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of North Town Center Drive at 4:34 a.m.

“Officers responded to a robbery call at a convenience store,” said Lt. Miguel Ibarra. “The initial details were that employee(s) were in a fight with the suspect.”

Officers were observed at the scene with two people detained. An investigation is continuing, Ibarra said, but noted that a preliminary investigation led to police later re-categorizing the case as a larceny. There were no reports of injuries.

