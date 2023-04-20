74°F
Robberies

Police provide details on robbery series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2023 - 2:52 pm
 
Updated April 20, 2023 - 3:37 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Thursday announced the arrest of a serial casino robbery suspect.

Dshante Styles is accused of eight separate robberies, including two carjackings and six casino robberies.

He was arrested Thursday morning and faces multiple charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

