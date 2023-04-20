Police provide details on robbery series

Deputy Chief Nicholas Farese shared the details at Metro’s headquarters.

A senior Metropolitan Police Department officer updated reporters Thursday afternoon about a series of robberies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Las Vegas police on Thursday announced the arrest of a serial casino robbery suspect.

Dshante Styles is accused of eight separate robberies, including two carjackings and six casino robberies.

He was arrested Thursday morning and faces multiple charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

