Police provide details on robbery series
Deputy Chief Nicholas Farese shared the details at Metro’s headquarters.
Las Vegas police on Thursday announced the arrest of a serial casino robbery suspect.
Dshante Styles is accused of eight separate robberies, including two carjackings and six casino robberies.
He was arrested Thursday morning and faces multiple charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.