Police release video of armed robbery at New York-New York casino — VIDEO

The Metropolitan Police Department released video footage of an armed man they said robbed a Las Vegas Strip casino Wednesday morning.

Suspect in robbery at New York-New York, Wednesday, January 10, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The footage, released Thursday, shows an unidentified man with black-rimmed glasses inside of New York-New York, 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the man demanded cash from an employee at the casino’s cage about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said the employee gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, and he fled to the casino’s valet area.

The man walked across a pedestrian bridge and left in a cab.

He showed a handgun during the robbery, police said.

Police later said the man was last seen wearing a black beanie, black hooded jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, black gloves and glasses.

Metro urged anybody with information on the robbery to contact detectives at 702-828-3591 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

