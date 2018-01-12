Robberies

Police release video of armed robbery at New York-New York casino — VIDEO

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2018 - 6:07 pm
 
Updated January 11, 2018 - 7:20 pm

Las Vegas police have released video footage of an armed man they said robbed a Strip casino Wednesday morning.

The footage, released Thursday, shows an unidentified man with black-rimmed glasses inside of New York-New York, 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the man demanded cash from an employee at the casino’s cage about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said the employee gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, and he fled to the casino’s valet area.

The man walked across a pedestrian bridge and left in a cab.

He showed a handgun during the robbery, police said.

Police later said the man was last seen wearing a black beanie, black hooded jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, black gloves and glasses.

Metro urged anybody with information on the robbery to contact detectives at 702-828-3591 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

