Suspect in custody after robbery and barricade in Las Vegas

Police are investigating a robbery turned barricade after they say an individual took items from someone working in the neighborhood of the 7500 block of Lush Oasis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Saturday and then entered a residence, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The individual was refusing to exit the residence for several hours, which turned the situation into a barricade, police said. At around 4:20 p.m., police said the suspect was taken into custody. The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were on scene, according to the report, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.

