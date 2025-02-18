65°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Suspect in custody after robbery and barricade in Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
More Stories
Police are seeking a man in connection with a business robbery that occurred Wednesday, Feb. 5, ...
Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Women accused of kidnapping man at Strip resort, stealing over $275K of crypto
FILE - Henderson Police Department vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizut ...
Henderson police arrest two after armed bank robberies
Man sought in connection with south Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2025 - 3:36 pm
 
Updated February 18, 2025 - 4:34 pm

Police are investigating a robbery turned barricade after they say an individual took items from someone working in the neighborhood of the 7500 block of Lush Oasis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Saturday and then entered a residence, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The individual was refusing to exit the residence for several hours, which turned the situation into a barricade, police said. At around 4:20 p.m., police said the suspect was taken into custody. The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were on scene, according to the report, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

 

 

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES