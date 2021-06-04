86°F
Robberies

Police say man robbed woman after offering her a ride

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2021 - 5:21 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2021 - 5:31 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police have released video of a car they suspect was involved in a robbery Saturday night.

Officers believe that around 11:45 p.m. a man driving a white sedan offered a ride to a woman standing at South Sixth and Fremont streets waiting for a rideshare, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman asked for a ride to a hotel, but the man drove her more than 7 miles from the area, to Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road, where police said he robbed her as she ran from the man.

The man is described as having a a medium build and dark hair, last seen wearing a black shirt and a black and red hat.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3421.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

