Police say man robbed woman after offering her a ride
Las Vegas police have released video of a car they suspect was involved in a robbery Saturday night.
Officers believe that around 11:45 p.m. a man driving a white sedan offered a ride to a woman standing at South Sixth and Fremont streets waiting for a rideshare, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The woman asked for a ride to a hotel, but the man drove her more than 7 miles from the area, to Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road, where police said he robbed her as she ran from the man.
The man is described as having a a medium build and dark hair, last seen wearing a black shirt and a black and red hat.
Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3421.
