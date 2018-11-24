Police say robbery suspect holed up inside east Las Vegas home

Police are attempting to make contact with a suspect who is barricaded inside an east Las Vegas Valley home Friday night after allegedly robbing a business hours earlier.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called to a robbery at about 3:40 p.m. to a business near the 1900 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Eastern Avenue, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers. Police found the suspect’s vehicle, which the suspect ran from before entering a home on the 2900 block of St. Louis Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and McLeod Street.

Officers were still attempting to make contact with the suspect at about 8 p.m., Meyers said.

The 2900 block of St. Louis Avenue was closed in both directions Friday night. Police asked drivers to avoid the area, Meyers said.

Further information about the robbery was not immediately available.

