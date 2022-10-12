Police say woman used machete, box cutter in robberies

A woman is accused of cutting employees with sharp weapons while police said she tried to rob two stores last week.

Annalise Aceves (Metropolitan Police Department)

Annalise Aceves, 32, was charged Monday with two counts of robbery, two counts of burglary with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of battery, one count of assault and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

An arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department accused Aceves of stealing $346 worth of merchandise on Oct. 5 from a Summerlin Albertsons at 1940 Village Center Circle.

After employees tried to stop her from leaving with diapers, liquor and detergent, she “charged” at an employee with a box cutter and cut the man’s arm, he told police.

Later that day, employees at the Walmart at 3615 S. Rainbow Blvd. tried to stop Aceves from stealing a motorized children’s vehicle and she is accused of charging at the employees with a “large machete knife,” police said.

Video from the store showed her swinging the machete and making threats to kill a female employee before she slashed the woman’s thigh.

Aceves was arrested in the Walmart parking lot and police said she admitted to robbing the Albertsons.

Aceves was charged last week with burglary of a business and possessing identification to commit forgery stemming from an unrelated incident in March, according to court records.

She is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear for both cases on Oct. 25.

