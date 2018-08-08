Police search for 3 who tried to rob central Las Vegas store

Las Vegas police are searching for three men who tried to rob a central valley 7-Eleven and pointed a gun at an employee.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 9 p.m. Monday the men walked into the store at 903 N. Pecos Road, near Washington Avenue, and tried to steal items from the business. The men fled after an employee confronted them, but one of the men pointed a gun at the employee as they left the store.

The men fled the scene in a mid-2000s Dodge Magnum.

All three suspects were described as 17-19 years old and between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

903 N. Pecos Road Las Vegas