Police search for suspect who robbed fabric store in western valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a Tuesday night armed robbery in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. after a Black man in his 30s entered Joann Fabrics at 2160 N. Rainbow Blvd., and demanded money from a clerk, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The suspect approached the checkout counter where he displayed a handgun and ordered all the employees and patrons to lay on the floor, Gordon said.

The suspect remains at-large, Gordon said. Robbery detectives took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.