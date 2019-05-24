Police search for ‘Wayne’s World’ lookalike in Las Vegas guitar theft
The man, who resembles the Mike Myers’ character in the comedic movie, is suspected of stealing the excellent instrument from a Main Street music shop on May 3.
Las Vegas police are searching for a “Wayne’s World” lookalike who is suspected of stealing an excellent guitar from a downtown business on May 3.
Police received reports about 1 p.m. that a man had stolen a guitar from a business on the 1100 block of South Main Street, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.
The man was wearing a hat bearing the logo of the heavy-metal band “Thrasher” at the time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or Metro’s Downtown Area Command at 702-828-1553.
