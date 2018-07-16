Police searching for 2 suspects in south Las Vegas robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a south valley business at gunpoint Sunday.

Las Vegas police are searching for these two men, who are suspects in a Sunday robbery. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a south valley business at gunpoint Sunday.

About 11:15 a.m. the men walked into a business in a shopping center on the corner of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Bermuda Road, then used a gun to steal money from the employees, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. No employees were injured.

Police said both men were between 25-30 years old. One was last seen wearing a white tank top, torn blue jeans, black and white shoes and sunglasses. The other wore a black shirt, torn blue jeans, white shoes and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.