Police searching for armed car thieves in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Monday morning in the west valley.

A man called police just after midnight and reported that his friend’s Nissan Versa was stolen by two armed men at an apartment complex near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The man was “reluctant” to provide more information, Gordon said. Police are searching for the vehicle and the two robbers.

