Police searching for Summerlin robbery suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint outside a Summerlin bank on Tuesday.

The man is described as tall, thin and in his 30s — he was last seen wearing a black hoodie. After the robbery, he got into the passenger seat of a small, dark, older sedan with a “03” sticker on the windshield that was parked in the area, police said Wednesday.

The robber and an unidentified driver left the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman was in her car at an ATM about 7:40 a.m. at Bank of America, 1960 Village Center Circle. The man approached her driver’s side window, pointed a large, black semi-automatic handgun at her head and demanded money, police said.

When the woman told the robber that she didn’t have any money, he demanded her purse, which contained cash, credit cards, identification and her cellphone, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the robber or driver is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-8577 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

