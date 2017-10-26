Police searching for suspect in attempted robbery of east Las Vegas store

A man dressed as a security guard tried to rob a store on the 4000 block of East Tropicana Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a Las Vegas convenience store while dressed as a security guard on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who tried to rob a convenience store while dressed as a security guard.

The robbery was reported about 8 p.m. Wednesday at a store on the 4000 block of East Tropicana Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police said the man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the safe, but fled empty-handed when he found out employees couldn’t open it.

The man is about 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-9 with a medium build, and wore a blue security guard shirt and a black baseball cap with the word “security” on it during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery attempt can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

