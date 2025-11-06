Police: Security guard, 89, hit in the face over $300 in stolen merchandise

The Metropolitan Police Department report, which redacted the guard’s name, also said that one of the suspects is in custody.

A photo of the three women suspected of attacking a security guard while stealing from Gen X clothing store is taped outside the business’s front door on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of three women suspected of robbing a clothing store in the west Las Vegas valley struck an 89-year-old security guard in the face as he tried to stop the women from stealing $300 worth of merchandise, according to a police report.

Police also said Thursday that one woman has been arrested in connection with the robbery.

The Metropolitan Police Department report, which redacted the victim’s name, said the guard was attacked on Oct. 27, about an hour before closing time. He had positioned himself in front of the exit after seeing the three women “grabbing large amounts of clothing and clutching them while browsing,” the report said.

When they tried to leave without paying for the items, the tallest of the three women pushed the guard, hitting him in the face, causing him to fall and injure his shoulder. Police report that he then “regained his balance” and did not try to chase the women once they were out store.

The guard refused medical assistance at the scene.

Employees at GenX, the store where the incident occurred, told police the women each stole about $100 worth of clothing, belts, sunglasses, and other items, resulting in a total loss of around $300. GenX, 1138 S. Decatur Blvd., is in a shopping complex where workers have said that shoplifting was an ongoing issue.

The report described the suspects were all between 16 and 25 years old and wearing “pajama-style clothing.” One wore a pink bonnet, police said. They each face a charge of robbery of a vulnerable person over 60 years old, according to the report.

Metro said that 22-year-old Desirae Campbell was arrested Tuesday in connection with the robbery. In addition to the charge listed in the report, she was also charged with battery to commit mayhem, robbery, or grand larceny. Police did not say whether they have identified the other two women.

Court records indicate that Campbell received a one-to-four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a business burglary in January. The sentence was suspended, and she was on probation when the GenX robbery occurred.

In 2022, Campbell was also convicted of attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm. Online inmate records show that she is in custody.

