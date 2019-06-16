Police seek 2 men in northeast Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

The men entered the business just after 7 p.m. Friday on the 3700 block of North Nellis Boulevard.

Police are looking for two men suspected in an armed robbery at a business Friday, June 14, 2019, on the 3700 block of North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for two men suspected of an armed robbery at a business in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The men entered the business just after 7 p.m. Friday on the 3700 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near East Gowan Road, according to a Las Vegas police department news release. They used weapons to take money and fled the area on foot.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic-Pacific Islander male, 20-30 years old, 5-foot-9 with a heavy build, wearing a gray beanie, sunglasses, black Adidas jacket, white shirt and black pants.

The other suspect is described as a black male, 20-25, 6-0 with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s commercial robbery division at (702) 828-3591 or leave an anonymous message with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

