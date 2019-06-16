Police seek 2 men in northeast Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Police are searching for two men suspected of an armed robbery at a business in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
The men entered the business just after 7 p.m. Friday on the 3700 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near East Gowan Road, according to a Las Vegas police department news release. They used weapons to take money and fled the area on foot.
One suspect is described as a Hispanic-Pacific Islander male, 20-30 years old, 5-foot-9 with a heavy build, wearing a gray beanie, sunglasses, black Adidas jacket, white shirt and black pants.
The other suspect is described as a black male, 20-25, 6-0 with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and blue latex gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s commercial robbery division at (702) 828-3591 or leave an anonymous message with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
