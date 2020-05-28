Police seek 2 using stolen credit cards in Las Vegas Valley

Anyone with information can call Northwest Area Command detectives at 702-828-3426.

Police are looking for two men in connection to a credit card theft that occurred Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in a neighborhood near West Tropical Parkway and North Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding two men involved in a home burglary who are using the victims’ credit cards at various businesses.

The initial home break-in occurred around 8:30 p.m. April 29 in a neighborhood near West Tropical Parkway and North Torrey Pines Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department records and Metro’s Northwest Area Command Twitter feed.

The vehicle used is a silver 2006 to 2012 Nissan Sentra with Nevada license plates.

Anyone with information can call Northwest Area Command detectives at 702-828-3426. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

