Police seek 3 in east Las Vegas armed robbery

One suspect in the June 1 armed robbery near East Twain Avenue and University Center Drive is a black male about 6-feet with a thin build, braided hair and a beard. He has tattoos on both forearms, and was wearing a black “Chanel” logo face mask, black t-shirt, burgundy printed shorts and white shoes. He was armed with a black handgun. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A suspect in the June 1, 2020, armed robbery near East Twain Avenue and University Center Drive is a black male adult, about 6-feet with a thin build. He was wearing a black hat with blue rim, black face mask, white t-shirt, black pants with white stripe, white shoes and red laces. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A person of interest in the June 1,2020, armed robbery near East Twain Avenue and University Center Drive is a black adult female, about 5-foot-5 with a medium build and braided hair. She was wearing a dark blue jacket and gray sweatpants. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who carried out an armed robbery in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police said on June 1, the two men entered a business near the intersection of Twain Avenue and University Center Drive.

One of the men attempted to make a purchase, became angry and brandished a handgun. The second man then spit at the clerk. The first man took merchandise before both left with an unidentified female.

The man with the gun was about 6 feet tall, with braided hair, tattoos on his arms and he had a black “Chanel” logo face mask. The second man was also about 6 feet tall, with a black face mask, white t-shirt, black pants with white stripe, and white shoes with red laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-929-3591. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

