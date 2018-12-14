Police seek 5 suspects after 2 violent robberies in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are searching for three female suspects and two male suspects believed to have committed two violent robberies in the west valley early Thursday morning, police said.

Robbery suspects (Metropolitan Police Department)

The five are suspects in two robberies between 1:04 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. Thursday. The group entered businesses on East Tropicana Avenue and East Flamingo Road,”using violence” to take money and merchandise, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Surveillance footage released by police Thursday showed a woman physically fighting an employee inside what appears to be a convenience store, and another woman and man throwing a “wet floor” sign and a cash register.

One business was on the 5000 block of Tropicana, near South Nellis Boulevard, while the other was on the 4000 block of Flamingo, just east of South Sandhill Road, police said.

One woman was described to be in her late 20s to early 30s with a heavy build, and last seen wearing a black-and-white sweatshirt, multicolored pajama pants and white shoes. Another woman was also described as being in her late 20s to early 30s, last wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The last female suspect was believed to be between the ages of 17 and 20 with a thin build, and wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

One male suspect was described to be in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium build, and last wearing a blue jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes. The other male suspect was believed to be between the ages of 17 and 20 with a thin build, and last wearing a green Vans sweatshirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Officers were also looking for the suspects’ vehicle, a newer-model Dodge four-door sedan that’s either black or blue, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.