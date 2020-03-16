Police seek armed man who robbed south valley store

Police are seeking the public’s help finding a man who robbed a south Las Vegas business armed with a handgun.

The robber was described as being in his early 30s, about 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3 with a medium build. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The man robbed a business about 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Pyle Avenue near South Maryland Parkway and south of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The man was described as being in his early 30s, about 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3 with a medium build. He showed a handgun to a victim and demanded money. He then left the business with an undisclosed amount.

He was last seen wearing a gray and black long-sleeve flannel shirt over a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial RobberySection at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.