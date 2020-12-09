Police seek help finding man wanted in Strip armed robbery

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help finding a man sought for a late November business robbery on the Las Vegas Strip.

A surveillance photo of a man wanted for a Nov. 25, 2020, robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a late November business robbery on the Las Vegas Strip.

About 7:40 p.m. Nov. 25, a man entered a business in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South (near Resorts World) and began selecting merchandise and attempted to leave without paying.

When the man was confronted he presented a knife to facilitate his escape. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The man was described as about 5-foot-6, 130 to 150 pounds with blue and green hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray and blue jacket, black plants and carrying a gray and black backpack.

Anybody with information is asked to call the robbery section of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal. Folow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.