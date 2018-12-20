Police seek help finding robbery suspect in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a man suspected of an armed robbery in the west valley on Saturday.

The suspect, believed to be between the ages of 24 and 28, entered a west valley business armed with a handgun at about 11:12 a.m. Saturday. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The suspect, believed to be between the ages of 24 and 28, entered a business armed with a handgun at about 11:12 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, north of West Charleston Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday. He demanded money and property from a victim before fleeing the area.

The man was described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt and khaki pants, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

